Bali Crackdown: 103 Foreign Nationals Detained in Immigration Raid

Indonesian immigration authorities have detained 103 foreign nationals after a raid at a villa on the resort island of Bali, officials said Thursday.

Among those arrested were Taiwanese, Chinese, and Malaysians, accused of misusing their visas and residence permits, and potentially engaging in cybercrimes. The raid occurred on Wednesday in a villa located in Kukuh village within Tabanan district, resulting in the detainment of 91 men and 12 women, along with the seizure of computers and cellphones.

Silmy Karim, the director general of immigration, stated that the detainees are suspected of lacking proper documentation and misusing immigration permits. The possibility of cybercrime is currently under investigation given the amount of technology found on-site.

Photographs of the raid depict dozens of detainees lying on their stomachs next to a swimming pool and the three-story villa. All detainees are now being held at a detention center in Denpasar, Bali, according to officials.

Authorities are probing potential connections to international syndicates and plan further joint operations to monitor foreign nationals in Bali. The initiative aims to ensure compliance with regulations and maintain order on the island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)