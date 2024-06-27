Supreme Court Questions NTA on NEET-UG OMR Grievances Timeline

The Supreme Court on Thursday scrutinized the National Testing Agency (NTA) concerning the stipulated time frame for addressing grievances about the OMR sheets provided to NEET-UG 2024 candidates.

A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the NTA following a plea from a private coaching center and several NEET candidates. The plea was added to existing cases and scheduled for hearing on July 8.

During the proceedings, senior advocate R Basant, representing the petitioners, argued that some students had not received their OMR sheets. The bench questioned the legitimacy of a private coaching center filing an Article 32 petition and the fundamental rights involved. The NTA counsel stated that the OMR sheets were uploaded online and distributed to candidates. However, he needed more time to confirm the time limit for grievances. The court then instructed the NTA to file a short written response regarding the timeline for complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)