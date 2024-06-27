Left Menu

Sri Lanka Demands Compensation for Citizens Killed in Russia

Sri Lanka has called for compensation for 17 Sri Lankans killed in Russia, as discussed during a parliamentary delegation's visit. Talks also covered the wounded, uncontactable citizens, voluntary returns, and employment regularisation. Over 450 complaints of mercenaries were noted, and authorities have arrested individuals involved in smuggling.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:49 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has demanded compensation for the deaths of 17 of its nationals in Russia, according to a statement from its embassy in Russia on Thursday. This compensation claim was part of a broader discussion during a two-day visit by a parliamentary delegation, helmed by State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tharaka Balasuriya, to Russia.

The talks focused on multiple issues, including compensation for those killed and wounded, the status of uncontactable Sri Lankans, possibilities for voluntary returns, early contract terminations, and pay regularisations. They also addressed the daunting issue of over 450 complaints concerning mercenaries heading to Russia and Ukraine.

The Sri Lankan government has implicated foreign employment agencies in a people-smuggling racket and has remanded several retired military officers and agency personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

