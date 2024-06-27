CBI Makes First Arrests in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

The CBI on Thursday marked a significant development in the NEET-UG paper leak scandal with its first arrests. Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar were taken into custody in Patna for allegedly providing safe accommodations where aspirants received leaked question papers and answer keys, according to officials.

Following their detainment, both suspects were presented before a special court in Patna, which has now remanded them to judicial custody. Authorities plan to seek further remand to interrogate them comprehensively.

Investigations revealed that Ashutosh had rented 'Learn Boys Hostel and Play School' in Patna, a premise where half-burnt question papers of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) were recovered by the Bihar Police's Economic Offence Unit.

It's alleged that Ashutosh was aware of the illicit use of the premises for distributing question papers to NEET aspirants. Manish Kumar is accused of striking deals with candidates eager to pay for early access to the question papers, subsequently providing them housing and the exam answers until the test date.

The CBI has now registered six FIRs related to the NEET paper leak. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held this year's NEET-UG on May 5, with over 23 lakh candidates participating at 4,750 centres globally.

The probe was handed over to the CBI following a ministerial announcement, sparked by a protestor-driven demand for an investigation into alleged exam irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)