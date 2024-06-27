ADGP Visits Injured Hero Cop in Jammu Hospital after Doda Encounter

In a noteworthy act of leadership, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, personally visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda on Thursday. His visit was to enquire about the health condition of Special Grade Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was injured during a fierce gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

The gunfight, lasting more than six intense hours, culminated in the deaths of three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. Constable Hussain, serving as the Personal Security Officer for the Sub Division Police Officer (SDPO) Gandoh, sustained bullet injuries during the engagement in the Bhaderwah sector of Doda.

Jain assured that the police department would extend all possible support for Hussain's treatment. He directed doctors at the GMC Hospital to provide the best possible care and expressed his hopes for the constable's speedy recovery.

