Left Menu

ADGP Visits Injured Hero Cop in Jammu Hospital after Doda Encounter

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, visited the government medical college hospital in Doda to check on the health of a policeman injured in a gunfight. The officer sustained injuries in an encounter that resulted in the death of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:05 IST
ADGP Visits Injured Hero Cop in Jammu Hospital after Doda Encounter
Anand Jain
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy act of leadership, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, personally visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda on Thursday. His visit was to enquire about the health condition of Special Grade Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was injured during a fierce gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

The gunfight, lasting more than six intense hours, culminated in the deaths of three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. Constable Hussain, serving as the Personal Security Officer for the Sub Division Police Officer (SDPO) Gandoh, sustained bullet injuries during the engagement in the Bhaderwah sector of Doda.

Jain assured that the police department would extend all possible support for Hussain's treatment. He directed doctors at the GMC Hospital to provide the best possible care and expressed his hopes for the constable's speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024