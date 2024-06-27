Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Pressure on Russia Amid Kharkiv Offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European leaders in Brussels that the recent Russian offensive in Kharkiv demonstrated that current international pressure on Moscow is inadequate. Kyiv's military claims it has stabilized the situation despite the new assault, with Zelenskiy emphasizing the need for stronger actions against Russia.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday that the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region this spring showed that the existing level of international pressure on Moscow was insufficient.

Kyiv's military says it has stabilised the situation after Russian forces launched an assault on a new front in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in May.

"...it (the attack) proves that the existing pressure on Russia for the war is not enough," he said.

