Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Pressure on Russia Amid Kharkiv Offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday that the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region this spring showed that the existing level of international pressure on Moscow was insufficient.

Kyiv's military says it has stabilised the situation after Russian forces launched an assault on a new front in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in May.

"...it (the attack) proves that the existing pressure on Russia for the war is not enough," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)