Boeing Under Fire: Leaks and Sanctions Amid Max 9 Investigation

US investigators have sanctioned Boeing for sharing non-public information about a federal probe into a door plug blowout on a 737 Max 9. The NTSB criticized Boeing's breach of regulations and agreement, affecting their role in the ongoing investigation.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:43 IST
Boeing has come under stringent scrutiny from US investigators following revelations it released non-public information regarding a federal investigation into a door plug blowout on a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has accused Boeing of 'blatantly violating' investigative protocols and agreements by disclosing details prematurely.

The incident, which occurred on January 5, resulted in a door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines Max 9. Despite the ordeal, the pilots managed to land the plane safely with no reported injuries.

This breach of protocol is particularly significant as it casts a shadow over Boeing's cooperation in the investigation. The NTSB emphasized that its investigation aims to determine the probable cause of the accident rather than assign blame. Boeing's indiscretion will limit its access to sensitive investigative information, though the company retains its status in the inquiry due to its technical expertise.

