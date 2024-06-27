Fugitive Arrested for Minor's Rape After Year-Long Manhunt

A man accused of raping a minor girl last year was arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced at a court here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Rupesh (26), a resident of Bhatia colony, Ballabgarh, Faridabad went absconding after an FIR was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 58 Police Station last year.

The complaint, filed by a 17-year-old girl, accused Rupesh of raping her. Police undertook an extensive manhunt, conducting raids in Ghaziabad, Vrindavan, Faridabad, and Noida before successfully detaining Rupesh in Vrindavan on Wednesday. The arrest was confirmed by a spokesman for the Faridabad Police Department.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rupesh, who worked in a hotel near the victim's residence, became acquainted with her and committed the crime. The spokesperson further noted the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)