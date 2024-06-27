Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested for Minor's Rape After Year-Long Manhunt

A man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl last year has been arrested after extensive police raids in multiple cities. The accused, Rupesh, was brought into custody and produced at a court, where he was sent to judicial custody. The FIR was registered under the POCSO Act.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:19 IST
Fugitive Arrested for Minor's Rape After Year-Long Manhunt
Rupesh
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of raping a minor girl last year was arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced at a court here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Rupesh (26), a resident of Bhatia colony, Ballabgarh, Faridabad went absconding after an FIR was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 58 Police Station last year.

The complaint, filed by a 17-year-old girl, accused Rupesh of raping her. Police undertook an extensive manhunt, conducting raids in Ghaziabad, Vrindavan, Faridabad, and Noida before successfully detaining Rupesh in Vrindavan on Wednesday. The arrest was confirmed by a spokesman for the Faridabad Police Department.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rupesh, who worked in a hotel near the victim's residence, became acquainted with her and committed the crime. The spokesperson further noted the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024