Left Menu

Need for Specialists in Governance: Jitendra Singh Calls for Expertise to Implement Schemes

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed the need for specialists to implement government schemes in various sectors. Addressing trainee IAS officers, he emphasized integrity as a core quality for civil servants. He highlighted the increasing diversity in civil services and urged preparation for future national goals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:43 IST
Need for Specialists in Governance: Jitendra Singh Calls for Expertise to Implement Schemes
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday highlighted the pressing need for specialists to effectively implement government schemes across health, education, and social sectors, among others.

Speaking to a group of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Singh emphasized that integrity is a non-negotiable quality for civil servants. He noted the increasing complexity of administrative duties, necessitating experts and specialists to implement flagship government programs.

The Minister of State for Personnel pointed out a positive shift with around 28 percent of females now joining civil services, compared to less than 10 percent in earlier times. He also encouraged the officers to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make IAS officers future-ready as India approaches its centenary of independence. "It's our responsibility to uphold integrity, accountability, empathy, and compassion in our duties," Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024