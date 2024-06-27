Need for Specialists in Governance: Jitendra Singh Calls for Expertise to Implement Schemes

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday highlighted the pressing need for specialists to effectively implement government schemes across health, education, and social sectors, among others.

Speaking to a group of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Singh emphasized that integrity is a non-negotiable quality for civil servants. He noted the increasing complexity of administrative duties, necessitating experts and specialists to implement flagship government programs.

The Minister of State for Personnel pointed out a positive shift with around 28 percent of females now joining civil services, compared to less than 10 percent in earlier times. He also encouraged the officers to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make IAS officers future-ready as India approaches its centenary of independence. "It's our responsibility to uphold integrity, accountability, empathy, and compassion in our duties," Singh added.

