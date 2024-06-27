Left Menu

Seven Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh; Woman Ultra Surrenders

Seven Naxalites were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, including a leader carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward. A woman Naxalite surrendered in Narayanpur. The arrests and surrender were a result of ongoing counter-insurgency operations which have strengthened villagers’ faith in police and administration.

PTI | Bijapur/Narayanpur | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:57 IST
Seven Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh; Woman Ultra Surrenders
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh authorities have detained seven Naxalites in Bijapur district, one of whom had a Rs 1 lakh bounty. Concurrently, a female insurgent surrendered in Narayanpur, citing disillusionment with Maoist atrocities.

The Bijapur police, along with the District Reserve Guard, initiated this operation based on intelligence regarding unlawful gatherings. Among the detained was Ramdhar Veko, a Maoist leader. Others involved had participated in recent violent incidents, including police attacks and sabotage during Lok Sabha polls.

Recovered items included explosives and Maoist propaganda materials. In Narayanpur, the surrendering militant, Jayanti Gota, expressed her dissatisfaction with Maoist leadership. The police attribute the successful operations to new camps and enhanced counter-insurgency measures, which they believe will result in more surrenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024