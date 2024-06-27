Seven Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh; Woman Ultra Surrenders

Chhattisgarh authorities have detained seven Naxalites in Bijapur district, one of whom had a Rs 1 lakh bounty. Concurrently, a female insurgent surrendered in Narayanpur, citing disillusionment with Maoist atrocities.

The Bijapur police, along with the District Reserve Guard, initiated this operation based on intelligence regarding unlawful gatherings. Among the detained was Ramdhar Veko, a Maoist leader. Others involved had participated in recent violent incidents, including police attacks and sabotage during Lok Sabha polls.

Recovered items included explosives and Maoist propaganda materials. In Narayanpur, the surrendering militant, Jayanti Gota, expressed her dissatisfaction with Maoist leadership. The police attribute the successful operations to new camps and enhanced counter-insurgency measures, which they believe will result in more surrenders.

