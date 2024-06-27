UAE Limits Friday Sermons to 10 Minutes Due to Searing Heat
The United Arab Emirates has announced a new directive for mosque preachers to keep Friday sermons and prayers to a maximum of 10 minutes. This measure, effective from Friday until early October, is to ensure the safety of worshippers during the extreme summer heat, which frequently exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.
The United Arab Emirates has instructed mosque preachers across the country to limit the duration of Friday sermons and prayers to a maximum 10 minutes as searing heat continues to engulf the region, the state news agency said on Thursday.
The directive, issued by the UAE's General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Zakat (AWQAF), will take effect on Friday and last until early October, according to the WAM agency. The decision was made to " ensure the safety of worshippers and to meet the needs of those who visit the houses of God, especially during the summer months when temperatures are high," WAM added.
According to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology, summer temperatures in the Gulf country frequently exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), with some areas experiencing highs of up to 50 C (122 F). At the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, 1,301 people died, 83% of whom were unregistered pilgrims exposed to direct sunlight "without adequate shelter or comfort," Saudi Arabia's health minister said earlier this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IRF Calls for Zero GST on Helmets to Enhance Road Safety
Rajasthan Chief Minister Emphasizes Commitment to Safety and Law and Order
India Urges Russia to Ensure Safety and Repatriation of Nationals Amid Conflict
Gujarat Government Unveils Safety Rules Post Rajkot Fire Tragedy
Osprey Safety Under Scrutiny: Fatal Crashes Ground Fleet Until 2025