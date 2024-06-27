Left Menu

Jaishankar Vows to Secure Release of 34 Indian Fishermen

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of efforts to release 34 Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka. The Indian government prioritizes the welfare and security of fishermen, with the Indian High Commission in Colombo actively pursuing their release.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that efforts are underway to secure the release of 34 Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka. The assurance was given after Stalin requested Jaishankar's intervention in the matter.

Jaishankar emphasized that the Indian government places 'utmost priority' on the welfare and security of Indian fishermen. He noted that since taking office in 2014, the NDA Government has been striving to address the livelihood concerns and humanitarian aspects related to the fishing community.

In a letter to Stalin, the minister highlighted that the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Indian Consulate in Jaffna have been actively and consistently working for the early release of detained fishermen. He assured that these efforts will continue, including ongoing engagements with the Sri Lankan government.

