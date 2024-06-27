Delhi Police Gears Up for Major Legal Overhaul
Starting July 1, Delhi Police will implement new criminal laws after training 25,000 personnel. The introduction of the 'E Pramaan' app will streamline crime-related recordings. Old IPC and CrPC sections will transition to BNS and BNSS. New laws introduce zero FIRs, mandatory forensic inspections, community service punishments, and more.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Police is set to implement new criminal laws starting July 1, following the comprehensive training of 25,000 personnel, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The police force has also launched 'E Pramaan,' a dedicated application designed to efficiently conduct procedures under the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), aiding personnel in recording search and seizure operations. The crime branch will manage this app, allowing officers to directly upload videos and audio recordings, thereby facilitating more streamlined investigations.
Officials stated that FIRs registered from July 1 would be categorized under section 173 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), replacing the previous section 154 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Training for this transition has been extensive, involving personnel from various ranks, including assistant sub-inspectors, inspectors, ACPs, and DCPs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- Criminal Laws
- BNSS
- BNS
- New Legislation
- Training
- E Pramaan
- Forensics
- Community Service
ALSO READ
Yandex Unveils Revolutionary AI Training Tool YaFSDP in India
2026 World Cup Team Training Camps Revealed: Cities and Venues Announced
Boxer Amit Panghal Chooses India's High-Altitude Training for Paris Olympics Preparation
Fiji Private Sector to Benefit from New ESG Training Initiative
African Development Bank Launches Debt Management Training for Fragile States