Mumbai Police and ED Clash Over Rs 25,000 Crore MSCB Scam

The Mumbai police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are in a dispute over the closure of a Rs 25,000 crore scam involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. While the police claim no unfair losses occurred, the ED argues for ongoing investigations, especially related to money laundering accusations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development concerning the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, tensions have flared between the Mumbai police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The clash centers around the police's decision to file a closure report before a local court, which the ED opposes.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police recently opposed the central agency's plea, emphasizing that the MSCB did not suffer any unfair loss due to the alleged fraud. However, the ED contends that closing the case would hinder their ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the scam.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and over 70 others, initially named in the FIR for criminal breach of trust and cheating, are under scrutiny for the massive financial irregularities between 2007 and 2017. The timeline of legal maneuvers began with a closure report in 2020, which was revisited in March this year, spotlighting the complexities of this multi-layered investigation.

