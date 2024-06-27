Left Menu

Kerala Habitual Offender Arrested for Businessman's Murder

A habitual offender from Kerala, Shaji, has been apprehended for murdering a businessman near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The victim, Dipu, was found with his throat slit inside his car on June 24. The motive was determined to be 'murder for gain', as Dipu had Rs 10 lakh cash with him.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:23 IST
Kerala Habitual Offender Arrested for Businessman's Murder
Shaji
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal from Kerala has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a businessman near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, police disclosed on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Shaji, a history-sheeter with multiple serious charges, was apprehended after an intensive investigation. The motive was clarified as 'murder for gain,' an officer revealed. The victim, Dipu, engaged in the quarry equipment business, was found with his throat slit in his car on June 24 at Kaliyakavilai, carrying Rs 10 lakh cash for a business transaction.

The arrest follows days of thorough probe by Tamil Nadu law enforcement agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024