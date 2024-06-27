Kerala Habitual Offender Arrested for Businessman's Murder
A habitual offender from Kerala, Shaji, has been apprehended for murdering a businessman near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The victim, Dipu, was found with his throat slit inside his car on June 24. The motive was determined to be 'murder for gain', as Dipu had Rs 10 lakh cash with him.
- Country:
- India
A notorious criminal from Kerala has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a businessman near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, police disclosed on Thursday.
The suspect, identified as Shaji, a history-sheeter with multiple serious charges, was apprehended after an intensive investigation. The motive was clarified as 'murder for gain,' an officer revealed. The victim, Dipu, engaged in the quarry equipment business, was found with his throat slit in his car on June 24 at Kaliyakavilai, carrying Rs 10 lakh cash for a business transaction.
The arrest follows days of thorough probe by Tamil Nadu law enforcement agencies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina: Clashes erupt between police, anti-govt protesters as Congress debates reform bill
FA Funds Police to Combat Social Media Abuse Against England Players
China Eyes Anti-Subsidy & Anti-Dumping Investigations on EU Dairy and Pork
Mianwali police cordon off sessions court to re-arrest acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers
Congress Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over Anti-Priest Remarks in Goa