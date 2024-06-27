Kerala Habitual Offender Arrested for Businessman's Murder

A notorious criminal from Kerala has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a businessman near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, police disclosed on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Shaji, a history-sheeter with multiple serious charges, was apprehended after an intensive investigation. The motive was clarified as 'murder for gain,' an officer revealed. The victim, Dipu, engaged in the quarry equipment business, was found with his throat slit in his car on June 24 at Kaliyakavilai, carrying Rs 10 lakh cash for a business transaction.

The arrest follows days of thorough probe by Tamil Nadu law enforcement agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)