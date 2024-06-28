Japan and Philippines to Bolster Defense Ties Amid Rising South China Sea Tensions

In a crucial move, high-ranking defense and foreign affairs officials from Japan and the Philippines are set to meet in Manila next month to fortify strategic ties and address escalating regional concerns, particularly about China's assertive actions in the contested South China Sea, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.

While specific agenda details of the July 8 meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, Defense Minister Kihara Minoru, and their Filipino counterparts remain undisclosed, insiders from both nations have hinted that a key defense pact is in the works, with hopes of a conclusive agreement during the discussions.

The move follows a series of tense incidents in the South China Sea, including a severe confrontation last week, further amplifying the urgency for strengthened defense collaborations in the region.

