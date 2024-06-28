Left Menu

President Murmu Condoles Victims of Karnataka Road Tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences for the victims of a devastating road accident in Karnataka's Haveri district, which claimed 13 lives including those of two children. She also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured survivors.

Updated: 28-06-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:56 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed her heartfelt condolences following a tragic road accident in Karnataka's Haveri district. The collision between a van and a lorry at Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi Taluk claimed the lives of thirteen individuals, including two children and left four others injured.

In a post on X, President Murmu shared her sorrow over the deaths, particularly highlighting the loss of women and children among the victims. 'It is saddening to learn of the death of several pilgrims including women and children in a bus accident in Karnataka's Haveri district,' she conveyed.

She offered her condolences to the bereaved families and expressed her prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, emphasizing national solidarity in the face of the tragedy.

