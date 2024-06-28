Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 19 Crore in Major Drug Bust

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Assam police seized heroin valued over Rs 19 crore and apprehended six suspects in three separate operations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the success on Friday, lauding the law enforcement agencies for their diligent work.

Acting on specific intelligence, police carried out a targeted operation at Digharkhal Toll Gate in Cachar district, confiscating 1.881 kilograms of heroin. This significant haul was estimated to be worth Rs 9.5 crore in the international market. Additionally, three individuals were arrested in relation to this seizure.

In a simultaneous operation within the same district, the authorities recovered another 561 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 3 crore, leading to the arrest of two more suspects. The raids didn't stop there; another vehicle interception in Borpathar, Karbi Anglong district, resulted in the recovery of 1.005 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 7 crore, and one arrest.

Chief Minister Sarma commended the police personnel for their successful operations and reiterated the state's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

