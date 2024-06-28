Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Jharkhand Claims Two Young Lives

Two youths were tragically killed in a head-on collision with a speeding vehicle in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The victims, identified as Shubham Gupta and Roshan Gope, were headed towards Jagannathpur when the mishap occurred. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:54 IST
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, two youths were fatally struck by a speeding vehicle on Friday, according to police reports.

The victims, Shubham Gupta from Chaibasa and Roshan Gope from Jhinkpani, were traveling towards Jagannathpur when the collision occurred, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, police rushed to the site near Jamdih-Kochra villages under Hatgamariah police station and sent the bodies to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

