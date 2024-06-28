Tragic Accident in Jharkhand Claims Two Young Lives

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, two youths were fatally struck by a speeding vehicle on Friday, according to police reports.

The victims, Shubham Gupta from Chaibasa and Roshan Gope from Jhinkpani, were traveling towards Jagannathpur when the collision occurred, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, police rushed to the site near Jamdih-Kochra villages under Hatgamariah police station and sent the bodies to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)