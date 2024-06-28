Left Menu

Punjab Police Bust Major Interstate Opium Smuggling Ring

The Punjab Police on Friday dismantled a significant interstate opium smuggling operation originating from Jharkhand, arresting key members and seizing 66 kg of drugs. Financial investigations exposed 42 bank accounts linked to the syndicate, freezing Rs 1.86 crore in drug proceeds.

The Punjab Police have uncovered one of the largest interstate opium smuggling syndicates based in Jharkhand, with the arrest of two major traffickers and the seizure of 66 kilograms of opium.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that the drugs were concealed in specially designed compartments under the suspects' car. The arrested individuals, identified as Sukhyad Singh alias Yad and Jagraj Singh, were also found in possession of Rs 40,000 in drug money and 400 grams of gold. Their car and tractor were also impounded.

Further financial investigations led to the freezing of 42 bank accounts used for the syndicate's transactions, containing Rs 1.86 crore in drug proceeds. The Fazilka Police have initiated property forfeiture proceedings, with ongoing efforts to trace further linkages. Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazilka, Pragya Jain, detailed the strategic operation that led to the arrests and hinted at further investigations involving long-term smuggling activities.

