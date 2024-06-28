Han Jun Appointed as Party Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Ministry in China
China has officially named Han Jun as the new party secretary of the agriculture and rural affairs ministry, aiming to drive significant progress in the agricultural sector. The appointment was confirmed in a ministry statement released on Friday.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:45 IST
