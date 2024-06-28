China and Peru Advance Free Trade Agreement to New Heights
China and Peru have reached a substantial conclusion in the negotiation to upgrade their free trade agreement. During a meeting in Beijing, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of coordinated cooperation in various sectors including minerals, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture to further strengthen bilateral ties.
China and Peru have achieved "substantial conclusion of negotiations" on the upgrading of a free trade agreement between both countries, Chinese state media said on Friday.
In a meeting with the Peruvian president in Beijing, President Xi Jinping said both sides should coordinate and promote cooperation in fields such as minerals, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and others, state broadcaster CCTV said.
