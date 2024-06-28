China and Peru Advance Free Trade Agreement to New Heights

China and Peru have achieved "substantial conclusion of negotiations" on the upgrading of a free trade agreement between both countries, Chinese state media said on Friday.

In a meeting with the Peruvian president in Beijing, President Xi Jinping said both sides should coordinate and promote cooperation in fields such as minerals, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and others, state broadcaster CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)