NHRC Slams UP Govt Over Deaths of Workers in Sewage Plant

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the UP government and state's police chief following the deaths of three workers in a sewage treatment plant. The NHRC highlighted the lack of supervision and called for protective measures and modern technology to prevent such incidents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:32 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called out the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief, raising serious concerns over the tragic deaths of three workers in a sewage treatment plant in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The workers drowned while attempting to repair a submersible pump, with the NHRC citing a lack of proper supervision and adequate safety measures as critical failures. The commission, taking suo motu cognisance, has requested detailed reports and action taken from relevant authorities within a week.

In response to this incident, the NHRC has reinforced its long-standing advocacy for a complete ban on hazardous cleaning activities without proper safety gear. The commission has stressed the need for modern, technology-driven solutions and issued advisories to ensure the human rights of sanitary workers are upheld.

