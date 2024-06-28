NIA Cracks Down on Naxal Strongholds in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday intensified efforts in its ongoing investigation into Naxal activities by conducting extensive searches in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit regions.

According to an official statement, raids were carried out in six locations, resulting in the seizure of mobile phones, a printer, cash totaling Rs 39,100, and several incriminating documents.

These locations span the remote villages of Mujalgondi, Kalmuchche, Amabeda, and Jiwalamari in Kanker district. The NIA took over the case on February 22, following initial investigations by local police that began on February 5, and has already led to the arrest of two individuals.

