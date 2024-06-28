Thane Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for Raping 9-Year-Old

In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court in Thane has sentenced a 37-year-old man, Shashikant Rambhau Sonawane, to two decades in prison for the heinous crime of raping a 9-year-old girl in 2017.

Special POCSO Act court judge AD Harne, while delivering the verdict on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on the convicted labourer from Dombivali.

The crime came to light on August 17, 2017, when Sonawane abducted and assaulted the minor, as stated by special public prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale. The case was promptly registered after the victim's father discovered wounds and scratches on her body, leading to the examination of five key witnesses during the trial.

