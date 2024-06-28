Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Kudwar Village
Two individuals, including a teenage girl, lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Kudwar's Sehgauli village. The unfortunate incident occurred at around 3 pm when the victims sought shelter under a tree during a rainstorm. Financial assistance will be provided to the affected families.
28-06-2024
In a tragic turn of events, two people, including a teenage girl, were fatally struck by lightning in Kudwar's Sehgauli village on Friday, according to police reports.
The incident occurred around 3 pm when the victims, Kusum Kori (46) and Nancy (13), had sought refuge under a tree during a sudden rainstorm, stated Ram Vilas Yadav, SHO at Kudwar Police Station.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Thakur Prasad has assured that financial assistance will be extended to the bereaved families.
