Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Kudwar Village

In a tragic turn of events, two people, including a teenage girl, were fatally struck by lightning in Kudwar's Sehgauli village on Friday, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the victims, Kusum Kori (46) and Nancy (13), had sought refuge under a tree during a sudden rainstorm, stated Ram Vilas Yadav, SHO at Kudwar Police Station.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Thakur Prasad has assured that financial assistance will be extended to the bereaved families.

