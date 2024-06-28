Russia's Defence Minister Orders Response to US Drone Flights Over Black Sea

Russia's Defence Minister has commanded officials to devise a "response" to the escalating US drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry announced on Friday. This move signals Moscow's potential to take forceful measures against American reconnaissance activities.

The Russian Defence Ministry highlighted a recent surge in US drone activity, asserting that these flights provide intelligence for precision weapons aimed at Russian facilities by Ukraine, with Western backing. The ministry's statement suggests growing US and NATO involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

According to the ministry, increased drone flights raise the likelihood of confrontations with Russian military aircraft, elevating the risk of direct NATO-Russia conflicts. "NATO members will bear responsibility for that," the ministry emphasized. Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has instructed the General Staff to propose countermeasures to these provocations.

