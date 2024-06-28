Tamil Nadu CM Proposes Strict Amendments to Curb Illicit Arrack

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a significant legislative move on Friday, aimed at curbing the brewing and selling of illicit arrack in the state. Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin disclosed that the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, will be amended to ensure harsher penalties for such crimes.

Stalin's announcement came after PMK legislator G K Mani highlighted the tragic incident involving spurious liquor in Kallakurichi. Since the start of the Assembly session on June 20, there have been persistent calls from members to address the hooch tragedy.

"The current punishments for brewing and selling illicit arrack are insufficient and fail to address the severity of the crime, which poses a significant threat to life," Stalin emphasized. He assured the Assembly that a bill amending the Prohibition Act would be introduced the next day to strengthen the law and deter such activities.

