India Cautions Nationals in Lebanon Amid Security Concerns
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Lebanon due to the evolving security environment. The advisory emphasizes maintaining contact with the Indian Embassy in Beirut. The MEA clarified it is not a travel restriction but a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.
In light of the changing security conditions in Lebanon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Beirut remains in 'constant touch' with Indian nationals residing there. An advisory has been issued as a matter of 'abundant precaution'.
Responding to inquiries during a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the advisory should not be misinterpreted as a travel restriction. 'Our embassy in Beirut has issued an advisory. Many Indian nationals live and work there. Given the current situation, it's prudent for them to stay in close contact with our embassy,' Jaiswal stated.
The advisory emphasizes the importance of vigilance among Indian nationals in Lebanon amid an 'evolving situation'. The embassy posted the advisory on X (formerly known as Twitter), urging nationals to stay connected through the provided email and emergency helpline number.
The MEA also addressed concerns regarding India's stance on potential Israeli actions affecting Lebanese sovereignty. 'All nations are sovereign entities and have the right to act accordingly,' Jaiswal commented.
