Left Menu

India Cautions Nationals in Lebanon Amid Security Concerns

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Lebanon due to the evolving security environment. The advisory emphasizes maintaining contact with the Indian Embassy in Beirut. The MEA clarified it is not a travel restriction but a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:05 IST
India Cautions Nationals in Lebanon Amid Security Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the changing security conditions in Lebanon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Beirut remains in 'constant touch' with Indian nationals residing there. An advisory has been issued as a matter of 'abundant precaution'.

Responding to inquiries during a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the advisory should not be misinterpreted as a travel restriction. 'Our embassy in Beirut has issued an advisory. Many Indian nationals live and work there. Given the current situation, it's prudent for them to stay in close contact with our embassy,' Jaiswal stated.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of vigilance among Indian nationals in Lebanon amid an 'evolving situation'. The embassy posted the advisory on X (formerly known as Twitter), urging nationals to stay connected through the provided email and emergency helpline number.

The MEA also addressed concerns regarding India's stance on potential Israeli actions affecting Lebanese sovereignty. 'All nations are sovereign entities and have the right to act accordingly,' Jaiswal commented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024