Rahul Gandhi Welcomes Hemant Soren's Bail Amidst Political Controversy

In a significant development, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, expressed his approval and happiness regarding the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested amid accusations of political malice, linked to a money laundering case involving a land scam. The Jharkhand High Court's recent decision to grant bail has sparked widespread reactions.

On Friday, Gandhi announced on social media platform X that he had spoken to Soren over the phone, celebrating the High Court's ruling. Gandhi emphasized that those who strive to protect the Constitution are safeguarded by truth itself.

