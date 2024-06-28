Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Welcomes Hemant Soren's Bail Amidst Political Controversy

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, expressed happiness over the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren, accused in a money laundering case linked to a land scam, was arrested allegedly out of political malice. The Jharkhand High Court's decision was welcomed by Gandhi.

In a significant development, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, expressed his approval and happiness regarding the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested amid accusations of political malice, linked to a money laundering case involving a land scam. The Jharkhand High Court's recent decision to grant bail has sparked widespread reactions.

On Friday, Gandhi announced on social media platform X that he had spoken to Soren over the phone, celebrating the High Court's ruling. Gandhi emphasized that those who strive to protect the Constitution are safeguarded by truth itself.

