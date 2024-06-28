Tragic Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal-1: One Dead, Six Injured
A roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 resulted in one death and six injuries. Heavy rains caused the massive canopy to give way, trapping several people. The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections related to death by negligence and started a probe to fix responsibility.
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under sections related to death by negligence following a fatal roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 that claimed one life and injured six others.
Officials reported that heavy rains early Friday morning led to the collapse of a large canopy, trapping numerous individuals and pinning down parked cars. Ramesh Kumar, a taxi driver, succumbed to injuries after being struck by a falling iron beam.
A senior police officer disclosed that a dedicated team is investigating the incident, initially attributing the collapse to accumulated rainwater on the canopy. The airport's operational work, under GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), is also under scrutiny for potential maintenance lapses.
