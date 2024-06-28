Tragic Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal-1: One Dead, Six Injured

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under sections related to death by negligence following a fatal roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 that claimed one life and injured six others.

Officials reported that heavy rains early Friday morning led to the collapse of a large canopy, trapping numerous individuals and pinning down parked cars. Ramesh Kumar, a taxi driver, succumbed to injuries after being struck by a falling iron beam.

A senior police officer disclosed that a dedicated team is investigating the incident, initially attributing the collapse to accumulated rainwater on the canopy. The airport's operational work, under GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), is also under scrutiny for potential maintenance lapses.

