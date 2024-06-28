Rajasthan Government Initiates District Reorganization

In a strategic move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the creation of a committee dedicated to reviewing the reorganization of districts across the state.

The committee, under the guidance of former IAS officer Lalit K. Panwar, is expected to submit its comprehensive report to a cabinet sub-committee, focusing on administrative requirements and financial implications.

This initiative aims to evaluate the necessity of new districts, which were initially established by the former Congress government. Additionally, a newly formed cabinet sub-committee will provide further insights into the decision-making process.

