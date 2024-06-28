Left Menu

Rajasthan Government Initiates District Reorganization

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the formation of a committee to review the reorganization of districts in the state. The committee, led by former IAS officer Lalit K. Panwar, will assess administrative needs and financial resources. A report will be submitted to a cabinet sub-committee.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:28 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the creation of a committee dedicated to reviewing the reorganization of districts across the state.

The committee, under the guidance of former IAS officer Lalit K. Panwar, is expected to submit its comprehensive report to a cabinet sub-committee, focusing on administrative requirements and financial implications.

This initiative aims to evaluate the necessity of new districts, which were initially established by the former Congress government. Additionally, a newly formed cabinet sub-committee will provide further insights into the decision-making process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

