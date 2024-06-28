Left Menu

US Military Faces Setbacks in Gaza Aid Efforts

The US military's pier used to deliver aid to Gaza has been removed due to weather conditions. With aid still stuck in storage, the US is uncertain about reinstalling the pier until aid distribution resumes effectively. The challenge remains moving the aid further into Gaza amid security concerns.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:40 IST
The US military's pier built to deliver aid to Gaza has been removed due to adverse weather conditions, raising concerns about the resumption of its operations.

While the pier has facilitated over 19.4 million pounds of food into Gaza, logistical challenges and security issues have hindered its distribution.

The majority of the aid remains in storage yards, and the decision to reinstall the pier depends on whether aid distribution efforts can be effectively resumed.

Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the pier's reinstallation and emphasized the ongoing need for aid to reach Gaza by all means necessary.

The UN has paused aid delivery citing safety concerns for workers following recent Israeli military actions near the pier, highlighting the complexities of the ongoing humanitarian effort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

