Violence Erupts in Kathua During Anti-Encroachment Drive
At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district during an anti-encroachment drive. Locals protesting against the demolition of an illegal place of worship turned violent, necessitating reinforcements to restore law and order.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, at least five police personnel, among them a deputy superintendent of police, sustained injuries on Saturday during an anti-encroachment drive.
Officials confirmed that a group of locals resisting the demolition of an illegal place of worship turned aggressive, leading to violent confrontations.
Reinforcements have been dispatched to Hiranagar's Nagri area to re-establish law and order, as the authorities continue to manage the volatile situation.
