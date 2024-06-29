Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Kathua During Anti-Encroachment Drive

At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district during an anti-encroachment drive. Locals protesting against the demolition of an illegal place of worship turned violent, necessitating reinforcements to restore law and order.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:38 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, at least five police personnel, among them a deputy superintendent of police, sustained injuries on Saturday during an anti-encroachment drive.

Officials confirmed that a group of locals resisting the demolition of an illegal place of worship turned aggressive, leading to violent confrontations.

Reinforcements have been dispatched to Hiranagar's Nagri area to re-establish law and order, as the authorities continue to manage the volatile situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

