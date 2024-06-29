CBI Seeks Extended Custody for Delhi CM Kejriwal in Corruption Probe
The CBI has requested an additional 14 days of judicial custody for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption investigation related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Sunena Sharma has reserved the order, and Kejriwal is accused of non-cooperation and evading key questions during interrogation.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested 14 more days of judicial custody for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case involving an alleged excise scam. The CBI stated that Kejriwal's detention is crucial for the 'interest of the investigation and justice.'
Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved her decision after Kejriwal was produced in court following the expiration of his initial three-day police custody. According to the CBI's remand application, Kejriwal has not cooperated with the investigation and has given evasive responses that contradict the evidence.
'When confronted with evidence, he failed to provide a proper explanation regarding the profit margin increase for wholesalers from 5% to 12% under the new excise policy for 2021-22,' said the application. It also pointed out that during the peak of the second Covid wave, the revised excise policy was hurriedly approved without justification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Sets June 19 for Kejriwal's Bail Plea Hearing in Excise Scam Case
High Court Requests ED's Stand on AAP Volunteer Bail in Excise Scam
Pune court sends parents of teenager involved in Porsche crash, another accused in 14-day judicial custody.
Parents and Middleman Remanded in Porsche Crash Case: Judicial Custody for 14 Days
Judicial Custody of Bibhav Kumar Extended Amid Assault Charges