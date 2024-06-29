Left Menu

CBI Seeks Extended Custody for Delhi CM Kejriwal in Corruption Probe

The CBI has requested an additional 14 days of judicial custody for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption investigation related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Sunena Sharma has reserved the order, and Kejriwal is accused of non-cooperation and evading key questions during interrogation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:49 IST
CBI Seeks Extended Custody for Delhi CM Kejriwal in Corruption Probe
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested 14 more days of judicial custody for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a corruption case involving an alleged excise scam. The CBI stated that Kejriwal's detention is crucial for the 'interest of the investigation and justice.'

Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved her decision after Kejriwal was produced in court following the expiration of his initial three-day police custody. According to the CBI's remand application, Kejriwal has not cooperated with the investigation and has given evasive responses that contradict the evidence.

'When confronted with evidence, he failed to provide a proper explanation regarding the profit margin increase for wholesalers from 5% to 12% under the new excise policy for 2021-22,' said the application. It also pointed out that during the peak of the second Covid wave, the revised excise policy was hurriedly approved without justification.

