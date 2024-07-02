Kashmiri Leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid Granted Parole for Lok Sabha Oath
A court has granted two-hour custody parole to Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid to take his oath as a Lok Sabha MP. Rashid, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the recent elections, is currently in jail for a 2017 terror funding case and is lodged in Tihar jail.
In a significant development, a court on Tuesday granted two-hour custody parole to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a prominent Kashmiri leader, allowing him to take his oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5. Rashid won the Baramulla seat as an independent candidate, defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Rashid has been detained since 2019, implicated in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, and is being held at Tihar jail. The court's decision came after Rashid sought interim bail or custody parole to fulfill his parliamentary duties.
NIA's counsel did not oppose his plea but suggested that Rashid's oath-taking should be subject to certain conditions, including not speaking to the media. The case against Rashid surfaced during investigations into Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali and others, including separatist leaders and terror affiliates. A detailed court order is awaited.
