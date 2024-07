Ukrainian Air Force Commander Announces Destructive Strike in Crimea

Ukraine's air force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Tuesday the military had carried out a "destructive strike" on a Russian ammunition depot in Moscow-occupied Crimea on Monday.

"Once again, Ukrainian aircraft 'destroyed' by enemy propaganda continue to successfully perform combat missions," Oleshchuk said on Telegram, referring to a report by Russia's defence ministry that five Ukrainian military jets had been destroyed on an airfield in the central Poltava region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)