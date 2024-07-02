Amritsar Police Bust Trans-Border Drug Network, Arrest Smuggler with 5 kg Heroin

In a significant crackdown, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a trans-border narcotic smuggling network, apprehending a drug smuggler and recovering five kilograms of heroin, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced on Tuesday.

The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, from Khemkaran. In addition to seizing the heroin consignment, police teams have also impounded a motorcycle used by the accused.

DGP Yadav disclosed that the accused had direct links with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler identified as Ali and had been involved in trafficking drugs through drone deliveries. The entire search and seizure operation was videotaped in accordance with new criminal law provisions. Investigations are ongoing to identify further connections in this case.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon revealed that police received reliable intelligence indicating that Lakhwinder Lakha had retrieved a heroin consignment and was on his way to deliver it to Amritsar. Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap, successfully apprehending the suspect in the Khemkaran area. An official case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, according to Dhillon.

