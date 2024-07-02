Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Stresses Dialogue as Democracy's Strongest Tool

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of dialogue in democracy to the 2023 batch trainee IAS officers. He advised them to stay connected with the grassroots, address public issues promptly, dedicate time to public concerns, and promote self-reliant villages through community engagement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that 'dialogue is the most powerful tool in a democracy' while addressing the 2023 batch trainee IAS officers of the state cadre. During the session at his official residence, Adityanath explained that maintaining grassroots connections and promptly addressing issues can prevent public discontent.

The Chief Minister advised the trainees to treat all public concerns with importance and maintain integrity in their work to garner public trust. He highlighted that no issue of the common man should be deemed insignificant, urging the officers to solve these problems to build a commendable reputation.

Moreover, Adityanath recommended dedicating an hour each day to listening to public concerns and local organization representatives. He called for the development of self-reliant model villages through community engagement, stressing the significance of village-level prioritization and community labour for impactful results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

