Tragic Stampede at Religious Congregation Claims Over 50 Lives in Phulrai Village
A catastrophic stampede at a religious event in Phulrai village resulted in the deaths of over 50 people, including 23 women and three children. Surge of devotees attempting to see Bhole Baba and collect soil from around his feet triggered the tragedy. Investigations are underway, and condolences have poured in.
In a tragic turn of events, over 50 individuals lost their lives in a stampede at a religious congregation in Phulrai village on Tuesday. The mishap, which also left several injured, occurred during a 'satsang' event.
According to officials, devotees suffocated and bodies piled atop one another in what is described as one of the biggest such tragedies in recent years. The stampede took place as devotees attempted to get a glimpse of Bhole Baba and collect soil from around his feet.
A team led by Agra's additional director general of police and Aligarh's divisional commissioner has been appointed to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed their condolences. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex gratia compensation for the victims' families and dispatched state ministers and officials to the site.
