Major Naxalite Clash in Chhattisgarh: Five Killed in Latest Encounter

Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The operation involved multiple security forces and took place in a hilly forest area. This brings the total number of Naxalites killed this year to 138 in separate encounters across the state.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:27 IST
In a significant clash, five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, police reported.

The confrontation occurred in a forest under the Kohkameta police station area in Abujhmad, a hilly forest region when a joint team from various security forces was conducting an anti-Naxal operation, according to a senior police official.

With this latest operation, which began on Sunday and involved the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Border Security Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the total number of Naxalites killed in separate encounters in the state this year has risen to 138.

