Gen Upendra Dwivedi Reviews LoC Security Amid Ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, urging troops to remain vigilant. This marks his first visit to the region since becoming Army Chief, coinciding with the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and anti-terror operations. Gen Dwivedi also interacted with ex-servicemen and field commanders during his visit.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conducted a detailed review of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The visit, his first since assuming office as the Indian Army's 30th chief on June 30, is significant against the backdrop of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and extensive anti-terror operations.

Upon arrival in Jammu, Gen Dwivedi traveled to the border district of Poonch to assess operational preparedness along the LoC. Accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar and General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, he reviewed the security posture at forward locations.

Gen Dwivedi, who previously headed the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024, also engaged with ex-servicemen and chaired a meeting of field commanders. He is expected to return to Delhi later in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

