NEET Aspirant and Accomplice Arrested for Duping Man in Trading Scam

A NEET aspirant and an accomplice were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.46 lakh by promising high profits in trading. The accused are Aman Bhawsar and Sandeep Sahu. The complainant, Raj Kumar Prasad, lost Rs 5.46 lakh but could only withdraw Rs 50,000. An FIR has been registered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:54 IST
In a recent development, law enforcement officials arrested two individuals, including a NEET aspirant, on charges of duping a man out of Rs 5.46 lakh under the guise of promising high returns in the trading market. The accused have been identified as Aman Bhawsar and Sandeep Sahu, both of whom are now in police custody, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh.

On March 28, Raj Kumar Prasad filed a complaint alleging that he was deceived into investing Rs 5.96 lakh through social media interactions. He managed to withdraw only Rs 50,000 before realizing the scam.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Aman, prepping for NEET, had initiated the scam with Sandeep's help. They created a fake website to lure victims and transferred the money into their own accounts. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

