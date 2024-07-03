Hyderabad Driver Arrested After Snatching Breath Analyzer from Police

A 27-year-old car driver in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly snatching a breath analyzer machine from traffic police during a routine check and fleeing the scene. The incident, which took place on June 27, saw the driver push the police officer and make off with the equipment, as confirmed by Hyderabad Police on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone), S Rashmi Perumal, stated in a release that the police arrested the accused, recovered the breathalyzer machine, and seized the car used in the commission of the offense.

A case regarding the incident has been registered at the Bowenpally Police Station.

