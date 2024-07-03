Left Menu

Hyderabad Driver Arrested After Snatching Breath Analyzer from Police

A 27-year-old car driver was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly snatching a breath analyzer from traffic police and speeding away. The incident occurred during routine traffic checks. Police recovered the breathalyzer and the car used in the offense. A case has been registered at Bowenpally Police Station.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old car driver in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly snatching a breath analyzer machine from traffic police during a routine check and fleeing the scene. The incident, which took place on June 27, saw the driver push the police officer and make off with the equipment, as confirmed by Hyderabad Police on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone), S Rashmi Perumal, stated in a release that the police arrested the accused, recovered the breathalyzer machine, and seized the car used in the commission of the offense.

A case regarding the incident has been registered at the Bowenpally Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

