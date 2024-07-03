Supreme Court Rebukes Uttar Pradesh Government for Ignoring Order in POCSO Case
The Supreme Court censured the Uttar Pradesh government for not complying with its directive to examine a minor victim in a sexual assault case. The court warned that it would summon the state's home secretary if the examination is not completed within a week, emphasizing that its orders must be taken seriously.
In a stern rebuke, the Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to comply with its order concerning the examination of a minor victim in a sexual assault case under the POCSO Act. The court emphasized that it does not issue orders 'just for fun'.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah granted the prosecution a one-week extension to examine the victim, warning of potential summons for the state's home secretary if the order is not upheld. 'Our order was mandatory and meant to be followed to the letter. We are not issuing orders for amusement,' Justice Amanullah conveyed to senior advocate Garima Prasad, representing the Uttar Pradesh government.
The apex court reviewed the bail plea of the accused, who faces allegations of raping and intimidating a 16-year-old girl. The court noted the prosecution's casual approach and insisted that a proper petition for an extension of time should have been filed. Emphasizing the judiciary's diligence, the bench stressed, 'Be very careful in court. It was your duty to file a proper application for an extension of time.'
