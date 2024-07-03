Left Menu

Bombay High Court Issues Notice to MSBCC in Maratha Quota Case

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) in response to petitions challenging the state's decision to grant a 10 per cent quota to Marathas. The petitions question the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation Act, 2024, and the commission's report supporting the reservation.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) in connection with petitions challenging the state government's 10 per cent quota grant to the Maratha community.

A full bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justices G S Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla added the commission as a respondent, acknowledging its key role in the controversy.

The court is hearing multiple petitions disputing the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024, which provides reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education. Petitioners argue that the Maratha community is not backward and thus should not be eligible for the quota.

