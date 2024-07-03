Bombay High Court Issues Notice to MSBCC in Maratha Quota Case
The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) in response to petitions challenging the state's decision to grant a 10 per cent quota to Marathas. The petitions question the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation Act, 2024, and the commission's report supporting the reservation.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) in connection with petitions challenging the state government's 10 per cent quota grant to the Maratha community.
A full bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justices G S Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla added the commission as a respondent, acknowledging its key role in the controversy.
The court is hearing multiple petitions disputing the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024, which provides reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education. Petitioners argue that the Maratha community is not backward and thus should not be eligible for the quota.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Leaders Hold Urgent Late-Night Meeting After Electoral Setback
Tragic Public Stabbing: Boyfriend Murders Woman in Broad Daylight in Maharashtra
Police Team Attacked Foiling Slaughter Attempt in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Agri Minister Supports OBC Quota Protection Amid Maratha Reservation Debate
Bank of Maharashtra Introduces Maha Gold Loan Scheme: Swift Financial Relief for Diverse Needs