Kerala Police Nabs Trio for Counterfeit Currency Worth Rs 2 Lakh

Kerala police arrested three men in possession of counterfeit currency notes worth over two lakh rupees. The arrests followed an investigation triggered by a bank's complaint. The trio, from Erattupetta, were caught with counterfeit notes after a special investigation team led by District Police Chief K Karthick conducted a thorough probe.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Kerala police have apprehended three individuals for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency notes amounting to over two lakh rupees.

The suspects, Alsham CA, Anwarsha, and Firoz KS, all hail from Erattupetta in the Kottayam district and were arrested by the Erattupetta police.

The arrests were the result of an investigation initiated after the assistant manager of a prominent bank in Aruvithura, Erattupetta, discovered counterfeit notes in the bank's Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) on July 1.

Firoz was identified as the individual who deposited the fake notes, leading to his swift arrest and subsequent confessions which implicated his associates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

