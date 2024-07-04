Left Menu

High Court Questions Arrests in Minor Dating Cases

The Uttarakhand High Court has urged the state to consider if arrests of minor boys are necessary in cases where they are dating minor girls and a complaint is filed by the girl's parents. The court suggested issuing guidelines to the police to avoid arrests in such situations.

The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed concern over the arrest of minor boys involved in dating cases when complaints are filed by the girls' parents. The court questioned the necessity of such arrests and asked the state government to consider alternative measures.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahari and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal proposed that recording a statement under Section 161 of the CrPC might suffice, and advocated for non-arrest advice sessions for the young boys.

The court's suggestion came on the back of a PIL filed by advocate Manisha Bhandari, which argued that the current practice of arresting minor boys in such cases is unfair and unjust. The state has been tasked to review the matter and potentially issue general guidelines to the police department. The case is scheduled for further hearing on August 6.

