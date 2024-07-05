Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks CBI Response to Kejriwal's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea related to the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal argues his arrest was unnecessary and illegal. The plea is set for a hearing on July 17. CBI objections and other procedural issues were also discussed.

Arvind Kejriwal
  Country:
  India

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea regarding the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the CBI, with further proceedings scheduled for July 17.

Kejriwal, represented by Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, contends that his arrest was unnecessary and illegal, emphasizing that he poses no flight risk. Singhvi underscored Kejriwal's societal ties and sought interim relief, while CBI's lawyer DP Singh objected to bypassing the trial court.

The high court acknowledged the objection, stating that this issue would be reviewed during arguments.

Kejriwal's bail plea follows his arrest on June 26 by the CBI in Tihar Jail, where he was already held in a related money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court will further evaluate the matter on July 17, coinciding with procedural and bail specifics raised by both parties.

