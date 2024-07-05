Left Menu

Bihar Engineers Suspended Over Bridge Collapse Incidents

The Bihar government suspended 14 engineers after recent bridge collapses in the state. The decision followed a report from a probe panel submitted to the Water Resources Department. Negligence and ineffective monitoring were cited as reasons. Ten bridges collapsed in various districts over 17 days.

Updated: 05-07-2024 18:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

The Bihar government has suspended 14 engineers following a series of bridge collapses throughout the state, according to a senior official. This decisive action came in the wake of a probe panel report submitted to the Water Resources Department (WRD).

Additional Chief Secretary of WRD, Chaitanya Prasad, informed reporters that the investigation revealed negligence and ineffective monitoring by the engineers as the primary reasons for the structural failures. These lapses resulted in the collapse of small bridges and causeways.

The suspension list includes three executive engineers, and incidents of bridge collapses have been reported in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj districts, affecting the region over the past 17 days.

